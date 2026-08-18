CMO being relocated due to space issues, Aadhav tells Assembly; announces white paper on tender works soon

CMO relocation work under way, says Aadhav Arjuna

Aadhav Arjuna told the Assembly that work is currently under way on the 10th floor of Namakkal Kavingar Maligai to establish the new office, including a chamber for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and rooms for his personal secretaries. The Tamil Nadu Public Works Department has invited tenders worth Rs 5.54 crore for the work, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Responding to Velu's allegations on the tender process, Aadhav Arjuna said the tender process had not yet been completed and questioned the basis for raising corruption allegations at this stage. He said tender estimates are generally prepared based on the construction cost, with a margin of around 3 to 7 per cent added, however, the department had proceeded using estimates from the previous year.

The Minister also announced that the government would soon release a white paper detailing tender-related developments in the Public Works and Highways departments over the past five years. He said 20 tenders had been cancelled and re-issued in the last 60 days, with the new bids coming in at rates 25 to 30 per cent lower.