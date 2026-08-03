HR&CE white paper to expose DMK-era scams: Minister S Ramesh

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on his 221st memorial day, Ramesh said action had already been initiated against those involved in temple-related irregularities, from top officials to lower-level staff.

Admitting that there were irregularities in temples across the State, the minister said the government had resolved nearly 80 per cent of such issues within a short period and would continue to act against those responsible.