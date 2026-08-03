HR&CE white paper to expose DMK-era scams: Minister S Ramesh

TIRUCHY: The HR&CE Minister S Ramesh on Monday said that a White Paper on the department's past activities under the previous DMK regime would be released soon, claiming it would expose a series of "scientific scams."
Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on his 221st memorial day, Ramesh said action had already been initiated against those involved in temple-related irregularities, from top officials to lower-level staff.
Admitting that there were irregularities in temples across the State, the minister said the government had resolved nearly 80 per cent of such issues within a short period and would continue to act against those responsible.
Ramesh said the proposed white paper would detail the alleged irregularities in the HR&CE Department during the previous government and asserted that those involved would not escape punishment.
He also announced that separate monitoring teams would be constituted for each temple to prevent irregularities and that efforts were underway to recover temple properties.
The minister said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay believed in demonstrating results through action rather than words and had directed all ministers to ensure clean governance.