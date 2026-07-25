Work on CM Vijay's new office gathers pace; PWD gets two-month deadline

CHENNAI: The State government has begun preparations to shift the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) from the main block at Fort St George to the Namakkal Kavignar Maligai (NKM) building, with the Public Works Department (PWD) directed to complete the renovation works within two months.
Officials said extensive modifications are being carried out on the tenth floor of the NKM building, where the CMO is proposed to function. Renovation of the conference hall, dining room and other office spaces commenced on Saturday, with PWD contract workers engaged in the work on a war footing.
According to PWD officials, the NKM building had undergone whitewashing and other maintenance works during the previous DMK regime. However, the TVK-led government's decision to relocate the CMO has necessitated fresh structural changes in and around the building.
As part of the security arrangements, infrastructure in front of the building will be removed. A water fountain constructed at a cost of Rs 8 lakh under the Fort St George beautification project is slated for demolition. The existing two-wheeler parking area and a few other structures will also be removed to create a secure perimeter around the proposed CMO.
The proposed removal of the parking facility has raised concerns among Secretariat employees.
"If the two-wheeler parking area is removed, employees will find it difficult to reach their respective sections and mark biometric attendance on time. Considering the inconvenience to Secretariat staff, the CMO should continue to function from its existing location," a Secretariat employee said.
Officials, however, said the relocation plan is being implemented as per the government's decision and the renovation work is progressing as scheduled. Once completed, the Chief Minister's Office is expected to begin functioning from the renovated premises at the Namakkal Kavignar Maligai.