Work on CM Vijay's new office gathers pace; PWD gets two-month deadline

Officials said extensive modifications are being carried out on the tenth floor of the NKM building, where the CMO is proposed to function. Renovation of the conference hall, dining room and other office spaces commenced on Saturday, with PWD contract workers engaged in the work on a war footing.

According to PWD officials, the NKM building had undergone whitewashing and other maintenance works during the previous DMK regime. However, the TVK-led government's decision to relocate the CMO has necessitated fresh structural changes in and around the building.