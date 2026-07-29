Secretariat Association slams Chief Minister's Office shift move

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association has opposed the proposed shifting of the Chief Minister's Office to the Namakkal Kavignar Maligai (NKM), alleging that the move would disrupt the functioning of key departments and affect Budget preparations. The association urged the government to ensure adequate infrastructure and workspace at the new locations before relocating offices and staff.
The association said that sections of departments such as Commercial Taxes, Home, and Registration have been functioning on the second and third floors of the 10-storey building, with the top floor proposed to be converted into the Chief Minister's Office.
"Due to this shift, the sections of these three departments will be relocated to conference halls and dining halls on various floors. This is not acceptable. Similarly, the proposal to shift the entire Home Department to the present Chief Minister's Office is also unacceptable due to space constraints," the association said.
Alleging that the Public Department, which is responsible for the maintenance of the Secretariat, did not consult the office-bearers of the association before taking a decision on the Namakkal Kavignar Maligai, the association expressed its dissatisfaction.
"The sudden relocation of offices will affect the preparatory work for the Budget. Therefore, the Tamil Nadu government should ensure adequate infrastructure and the safety of the officials and staff of the Secretariat before implementing the shift," the association said.