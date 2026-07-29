Secretariat Association slams Chief Minister's Office shift move

The association said that sections of departments such as Commercial Taxes, Home, and Registration have been functioning on the second and third floors of the 10-storey building, with the top floor proposed to be converted into the Chief Minister's Office.

"Due to this shift, the sections of these three departments will be relocated to conference halls and dining halls on various floors. This is not acceptable. Similarly, the proposal to shift the entire Home Department to the present Chief Minister's Office is also unacceptable due to space constraints," the association said.