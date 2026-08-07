CM Vijay skips divorce case hearing; Chengalpattu court defers proceedings

CHENNAI: The divorce case involving Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and his wife Sangeetha was heard in the Chengalpattu Family Court on Friday, with the court postponing further proceedings without fixing the next date.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Vijay did not appear before the court, while Sangeetha attended the hearing through video conference from London.
During the hearing, Vijay's counsel informed the court that the Chief Minister could not appear in person as he was attending the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly session. Sangeetha, who is currently in London, participated in the proceedings virtually.
After recording the submissions of both sides, the Family Court adjourned the case without specifying the next date of hearing.
Sangeetha had filed a divorce petition before the Chengalpattu Family Court, citing irreconcilable differences with Vijay. In her petition, she also sought maintenance and the right to reside in the couple's Neelankarai residence.
At an earlier hearing, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha appeared in person, with only their lawyers representing them. Both sides had requested permission for virtual appearance, citing security concerns and procedural difficulties as they are public figures.
When the matter came up in June, the judge questioned Sangeetha's counsel over the delay in filing the vakalatnama and observed that the couple should be referred to a mediation centre before proceeding further. The case was subsequently posted for August 7.
On Friday, after hearing both parties, the court deferred the matter without announcing the next date of hearing.