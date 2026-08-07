CM Vijay skips divorce case hearing; Chengalpattu court defers proceedings

Sangeetha had filed a divorce petition before the Chengalpattu Family Court, citing irreconcilable differences with Vijay. In her petition, she also sought maintenance and the right to reside in the couple's Neelankarai residence.

At an earlier hearing, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha appeared in person, with only their lawyers representing them. Both sides had requested permission for virtual appearance, citing security concerns and procedural difficulties as they are public figures.

When the matter came up in June, the judge questioned Sangeetha's counsel over the delay in filing the vakalatnama and observed that the couple should be referred to a mediation centre before proceeding further. The case was subsequently posted for August 7.

On Friday, after hearing both parties, the court deferred the matter without announcing the next date of hearing.