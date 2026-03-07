Vijay's wife moves court seeking alimony, right to stay in Neelankarai house

In the petition, Sangeetha has alleged that she is being threatened by Vijay's counsel and is being disallowed from staying in the Neelankarai house. She has claimed that this has rendered her without a home. She has asserted that 50% of the house belongs to her. She has also claimed that Vijay should pay her and their kids what is rightfully theirs as alimony based on his income.

Sangeetha had recently filed for divorce with the Chengalpattu family court, alleging Vijay of having an affair and refusing mutual separation. She had claimed that his behaviour had caused immense mental stress to her and his kids.