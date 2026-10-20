CM Vijay mum on meth haul, cops crack whip in poll case: AIADMK

Questioning the Chief Minister's silence, Palaniswami drew a parallel with DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested by central agencies during the previous regime in connection with an alleged drug trafficking network involving pseudoephedrine, a chemical used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

He also questioned the government's anti-drug campaign, asking why Vijay had organised an anti-drug marathon while a functionary of the ruling party was allegedly linked to a major narcotics seizure.

Palaniswami further alleged that TVK Nagapattinam town secretary Balraj had threatened media organisations reporting the case. He questioned whether the party leadership knew about the alleged activities and said such threats would not make the issue disappear.

The AIADMK leader also pointed out that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), a central agency, carried out the seizure rather than the Tamil Nadu police, accusing the State government of failing to respond adequately.

With the drug seizure drawing questions over the ruling party's accountability and the arrest of an opposition candidate triggering allegations of political vendetta, the AIADMK sought to portray the two developments as evidence of selective action under the new government.