CM Vijay mum on meth haul, cops crack whip in poll case: AIADMK

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of remaining silent over the alleged involvement of a TVK functionary in a major narcotics seizure, even as the party criticised what it called a police crackdown on Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate M Karthika in connection with a case registered during the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll.
AIADMK targeted the ruling government over the two developments, with the party chief targeting CM Vijay on the meth case and the party raising questions about the TVK government's approach to political opponents.
The AIADMK condemned Karthika's arrest, alleging the TVK government used election-related cases to target political opponents. In a statement on its official social media handle, the party accused the government led by Vijay of a political vendetta and "narcissistic behaviour."
The AIADMK also questioned how the Chief Minister would respond to citizens seeking to submit petitions to him, asking whether he would stop his convoy to receive their grievances or register cases against them and order their arrest for allegedly obstructing his convoy.
Alleging high-handedness, the party urged the government to withdraw the action against Karthika and other NTK members.
Meanwhile, Palaniswami cited the seizure of 137 kg of processed methamphetamine crystals, reportedly worth around Rs 400 crore, from N Boopalan, a TVK functionary from Nagapattinam district. Referring to a Union Finance Ministry press release on the operation, he described it as one of the major narcotics seizures in Tamil Nadu's coastal region in recent years and demanded an explanation from Vijay.
Questioning the Chief Minister's silence, Palaniswami drew a parallel with DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested by central agencies during the previous regime in connection with an alleged drug trafficking network involving pseudoephedrine, a chemical used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.
He also questioned the government's anti-drug campaign, asking why Vijay had organised an anti-drug marathon while a functionary of the ruling party was allegedly linked to a major narcotics seizure.
Palaniswami further alleged that TVK Nagapattinam town secretary Balraj had threatened media organisations reporting the case. He questioned whether the party leadership knew about the alleged activities and said such threats would not make the issue disappear.
The AIADMK leader also pointed out that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), a central agency, carried out the seizure rather than the Tamil Nadu police, accusing the State government of failing to respond adequately.
With the drug seizure drawing questions over the ruling party's accountability and the arrest of an opposition candidate triggering allegations of political vendetta, the AIADMK sought to portray the two developments as evidence of selective action under the new government.