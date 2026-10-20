MK Stalin condemns arrest of NTK candidate, accuses TVK government of political vendetta

Demanding the unconditional release of Karthika and other NTK functionaries, Stalin alleged that the government was using arrests to intimidate political opponents and deflect attention from its administrative failures.

“Women from oppressed communities who enter public life must be welcomed and encouraged, irrespective of ideological differences. What does this government hope to achieve by arresting and intimidating them?” he asked in a statement.

Stalin said the DMK had responded politically and ideologically when Karthika criticised the party and its ideological leaders in the past, rather than seeking to silence her through arrests.