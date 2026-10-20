AIADMK condemns arrest of NTK Dharapuram bypoll candidate

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has condemned the arrest of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate Karthika, who contested the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll, accusing the ruling TVK government of targeting political opponents using cases registered during the election period.
In a statement on its official social media handle, the AIADMK alleged that the government was pursuing political vendetta by invoking election-related cases against its opponents.
The party said the arrest of a candidate who contested on behalf of a recognised state party exposed what it described as the “narcissistic behaviour” of the government led by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.
Questioning the government's approach towards citizens seeking to submit petitions to the Chief Minister, the AIADMK asked whether Vijay would stop his convoy to receive their grievances or instead file cases against them and order their arrest for allegedly obstructing his convoy.
The party said such incidents had raised concerns among the people of Tamil Nadu about how the government would respond to citizens attempting to bring their grievances to the Chief Minister's attention.
The AIADMK urged the TVK government to withdraw the action against Karthika and other NTK members, alleging that the arrests reflected the government's high-handed approach.