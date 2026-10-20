AIADMK condemns arrest of NTK Dharapuram bypoll candidate

Questioning the government's approach towards citizens seeking to submit petitions to the Chief Minister, the AIADMK asked whether Vijay would stop his convoy to receive their grievances or instead file cases against them and order their arrest for allegedly obstructing his convoy.

The party said such incidents had raised concerns among the people of Tamil Nadu about how the government would respond to citizens attempting to bring their grievances to the Chief Minister's attention.

The AIADMK urged the TVK government to withdraw the action against Karthika and other NTK members, alleging that the arrests reflected the government's high-handed approach.