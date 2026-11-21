Reacting to the SC judgment permitting lighting a lamp at the deepathoon, in addition to the traditional lighting at the Uchipillayar temple atop the hill, the minister told reporters that consultations with legal experts are underway and that a decision will be announced soon.

"The government will announce the decision soon," Nirmalkumar said.

The minister confirmed that an official government directive permits lighting the Deepam (lamp) at the deepathoon. "We got the order late in the evening. We are discussing. We will let you know once the decision is made," he replied when asked if the government will ensure the lighting of the lamp or go on an appeal before the court challenging its verdict. The response comes after CPM, supporting the party from the outside, urged the government to file a review plea immediately.