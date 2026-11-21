MADURAI: The State government is consulting legal experts on the Supreme Court verdict allowing one-time lighting of a Deepam at a controversial deepathoon near a Dargah, atop Tirupparankundram hill, Law Minister R Nirmalkumar said on Saturday.
Reacting to the SC judgment permitting lighting a lamp at the deepathoon, in addition to the traditional lighting at the Uchipillayar temple atop the hill, the minister told reporters that consultations with legal experts are underway and that a decision will be announced soon.
"The government will announce the decision soon," Nirmalkumar said.
The minister confirmed that an official government directive permits lighting the Deepam (lamp) at the deepathoon. "We got the order late in the evening. We are discussing. We will let you know once the decision is made," he replied when asked if the government will ensure the lighting of the lamp or go on an appeal before the court challenging its verdict. The response comes after CPM, supporting the party from the outside, urged the government to file a review plea immediately.
Nirmalkumar added that the government would make its stance clear by today (Sunday) noon or evening.
Earlier in the day, Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu told reporters at Chennai Airport that the apex court verdict on lighting lamps at deepathoon was "unacceptable." He stressed that the judgment will create unnecessary confusion.
The TVK-led coalition government's decision to mull action instead of announcing the implementation of the top court order has upset the Hindu right-wing BJP. Saffron party state youth wing SG Survah has posted on X, saying that the TVK government was ready to demolish Hindu temples citing court orders, while it hesitates to implement the Supreme Court verdict on Tiruparankundram.
With only a few days left until Karthikai Deepam, which falls on November 24 and also involves lighting a lamp on the controversial deepathoon, all eyes are on the Vijay government's decision on the issue.