TVK transfers Rs 20L solatium to kin, quelling talks of Panaiyur meet with affected families

CHENNAI: Quelling speculations that TVK president actor Vijay had invited the bereaved families of the Karur stampede to his Panaiyur residence to hand over compensation, the TVK on Saturday directly credited the Rs 20 lakh solatium announced to the victims' bank accounts.

Funds have been shared with the kin of 39 victims, and two more are pending verification, party leaders said. TVK has also sought a report from the State government regarding those injured in the tragedy. “After receiving it, we will transfer the financial assistance for the injured,” the party functionary said.

TVK leaders confirmed that Vijay will visit Karur after Deepavali to meet and console the families in person.