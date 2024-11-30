CM Stalin takes stock of Cyclone Fengal's impact and relief works at control centre

CHENNAI: Even as cyclone Fengal pounded the State capital region with gusty winds and heavy downpours, Chief Minister MK Stalin assessed the situation at the Emergency Control Room and advised officials to engage in intense relief works.

It was a challenging Friday for officials as rains started to pound Chennai and its neighbouring districts from the evening of the day.

On the one hand, Chief Minister Stalin reviewed emergency preparedness at the command and control centre; on the other, his deputy Udhayanidhi supervised the on-ground situation, issuing relevant orders to officials.

Earlier in the day, accompanied by Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and Chief Secretary N Murugananandam, Stalin visited the State Emergency Control Room in Ezhilagam. Commissioner of Revenue Administration Rajesh Lakhoni, among the disaster management department officials, briefed the CM about the cyclone situation, mainly the precautionary and relief measures taken in the districts exposed to the cyclone's fury.

Stalin also issued orders to provide food free of cost in all Amma canteens in the city on Saturday.

After reviewing the situation at the emergency control centre, Stalin told media persons, "Heavy rain was reported last night.

Under the circumstances, we have reviewed the situation with the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and Collectors of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Chengalpattu districts. We took stock of the relief measures taken there."

Stating that relief camps were set up and people were accommodated there, CM said, "We have advised the district Collectors to engage in full-fledged relief works because we are certain to receive very heavy rainfall tonight." When asked about other districts, the Chief Minister said that the ministers in the districts and ministers appointed in charge of the districts are engaged in relief works. "So far, everything is under control," Stalin added. Regarding waterlogging in the State capital, Chennai, the CM said, "Wherever waterlogging is reported, precautionary measures have been taken. But the water has drained. Even if there is any inundation reported, it will be resolved."