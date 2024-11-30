Cyclone Fengal: Rescue operations under way in Mamallapuram, TNDRF personnel deployed

CHENNAI: With the onset of cyclone Fengal and rains lashing across Chennai and it's neighbouring areas, 50 personnel from the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) to Mamallapuram from Avadi to assist in rescue operations.

As Cyclone Fengal approaches the coast between Mamallapuram - Karaikal, heavy rains with strong winds lashed across the coastal region including Kovalam, Nemmeli, Devaneri, Mamallapuram, Kokkilamedu, Sathurangapattinam, Pudupattinam and Uyyalikuppam on Saturday morning.

Following this, 51 families belonging to the Irula tribe who were living on the shores of Mamallapuram beach were rescued by the revenue department officials and sent to stay in rescue camps where they were provided food and shelter.

On behalf of the district administration fire trucks, fiber boats, generators, ambulances, earthmovers and equipment to cut trees are kept ready in case of emergency. In an effort to prevent electrical accidents, electricity services has been shut in Mamallapuram and people have been asked to remain safely inside their homes.

Fishermen in the coastal areas have been asked to refrain from going fishing during the cyclone until further notice. Streets remained deserted as people did not venture out of their homes owing to the heavy downpour.