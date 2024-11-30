Cyclone Fengal: CM Stalin orders to provide free food in Amma Canteens

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday issued orders to provide food free off cost in all Amma Canteens in the city due to Cyclone Fengal.

The landfall of Cyclone Fengal, which is expected to happen on Saturday (November 30) evening, may get delayed to December 1, said weather blogger Pradeep John.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin took stock of the situation at the emergency control center and advised officials to engage in intense relief works.

Talking to media persons after reviewing the situation at the emergency control centre, Stalin said that the state government is continuously engaged.