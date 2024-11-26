CM Stalin reviews precautionary measures in six delta districts of TN; NDMA, SDMA teams deployed

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of the met department forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts, even issuing Red alert to a couple of districts, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday reviewed the precautionary measures undertaken in the delta districts.

In the virtual review meeting held at the state secretariat in which revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam among the senior officials, Chief Minister Stalin inquired with the collectors of six districts, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Cuddalore about the various precautionary measures taken there.

A release circulated by the state government Tuesday afternoon said that the district collectors informed the CM that adequate relief camps and multi-department regional teams, including medical teams and necessary equipment have been kept ready to handle the torrential downpour.

As per the government release, about 125 earth movers, 75 boats, 250 generators, 281 chainsaws in Nagapattinam, 242 earth movers, 51 boats, 28 generators and 104 chainsaws and 58 motor pumps in Cuddalore have been kept ready there.

Similar deployment has also been done in Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.

A NDMA and SDMA team each has been deployed in Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts, while two NDMA teams have rushed to Thanjavur, the release added.

Pointing out that most of the fishing boats have returned to the coast owing to early warning, the state government said that information has been conveyed to fishermen engaged in deep sea fishing to reach the nearest ports.

The state and district-level emergency control centres are functioning round the clock with multi-department officials.