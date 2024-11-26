Heavy rainfall predicted in delta regions of TN, district officials directed to monitor situation

CHENNAI: Due to the formation of low pressure trough in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain for delta districts and has also put out telephone numbers for the public to reach out to in case of emergency.

The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall in various coastal districts in the state, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Following this, district officials have rushed to their respective regions to monitor the situation and step up precautionary measures.

Heavy rainfall is expected to last across Mayiladuthurai and it's surrounding areas on Tuesday and Tiruvarur district and Cuddalore is expected to experience rainfall close to 20 mm on Wednesday.

District collectors have amped up precautionary measures and have also instructed fishermen to not venture out for fishing until the red alert is called off.

Fishermen who are already at sea for deep sea fishing have been contacted using modern equipment to find safety at the nearest ports.

The state authorities under the instructions of the chief minister have directed district administration to coordinate and monitor the situation in delta regions.

Public has been asked to contact the following numbers in times of emergency:

Nagapattinam (John Varghese) - 94999 56205, 88006 56753

Mayiladuthurai (Kavita Ramu) EAP - 9003297303

Tiruvarur (Gayathri Krishnan) - 7338850002

Cuddalore (S A Raman) - 9445883226

In order to carry out relief works, six teams from Tamil Nadu disaster response force have been deployed in Tiruchy and Dindigul and two National disaster response force have been deployed at Chennai and Tirunelveli.

Apart from this nine Tamil Nadu disaster response force have and 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are kept ready at the headquarters in case of emergency.

District collectors have asked people living in low lying areas to move to safer regions until rains subside.

Similarly farmers, fishermen, pregnant women and children have been advised to be safe until the situation passes. People can also register their complaints through the TN alert app.