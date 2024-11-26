Rains lash several parts of Chennai, deep depression likely

CHENNAI: Rains lashed several parts of Chennai on Tuesday, and the India Meteorological Department said the depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression.

Many areas in the city and suburbs including Tondiarpet, Broadway, Ekkaduthangal, Kodambakkam, Anna Salai, Perungudi, OMR, Velachery, Nungambakkam and Egmore continue to witness heavy rains from last night.

With the city expected to receive intense spells from Wednesday, the sudden downpour has impacted the normal life of the public and led to water logging in various interior roads.

In the last 24 hours, Mayiladathurai received the highest amount of rainfall with 5 cm, followed by Meenambakkam 3 cm, Kodambakkam, Alandur, Ice House, and YMCA Nandanam recorded 2 cm rainfall each.

Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, the northern coastal city of Cuddalore and Cauvery delta areas, including Tiruvarur and Mannargudi are also among the places that received rainfall, which was mild to moderate in many areas and heavy in a few places on Tuesday.

Due to the rains, traffic flow was affected and roads were covered under sheets of water.

According to the IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre here, the depression over the Bay of Bengal lay about 830 km south-southeast of Chennai and 630 km south-southeast of Nagapattinam.

An RMC weather update said: "It is likely to move nearly north-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move north-northwestwards towards Sri Lanka--Tamil Nadu coasts during subsequent 2 days."

