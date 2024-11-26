Weather department issues orange alert for 16 districts of TN including Chennai

CHENNAI: As the capital Chennai is gearing up for heavy rain since the system over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression, and probably later into a cyclone, the city and surrounding areas witnessed sudden downpour from Monday night and it is likely to continue for the next few hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued orange alert for 16 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for the next few hours.

Many areas in the city and suburbs including Tondiarpet, Broadway, Ekkaduthangal, Kodambakkam, Anna Salai, Perungudi, OMR, Velachery, Nungambakkam and Egmore continue to witness heavy rains from last night.

With the city expected to receive intense spells from Wednesday, the sudden downpour has impacted the normal life of the public and led to water logging in various interior roads.

In the last 24 hours, Mayiladathurai received the highest amount of rainfall with 5 cm, followed by Meenambakkam 3 cm, Kodambakkam, Alandur, Ice House, and YMCA Nandanam recorded 2 cm rainfall each.

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past six hours on Tuesday over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

It is about 340 km south-southeast of Trincomalee, 630 km south-southeast of Nagapattinam, 750 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 830 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The system is likely to move nearly north-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression during next 12 hours.

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move North - Northwestwards towards Sri Lanka - Tamil Nadu coasts during subsequent 2 days.

For the next few hours, orange alert has been issued predicting very heavy rain for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladathurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts.

These districts might record 6 cm to 11 cm of rainfall.