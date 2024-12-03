CM Stalin expresses grief over Tiruvannamalai landslide deaths, announces financial aid

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed deep sorrow following the tragic landslide in Tiruvannamalai that claimed the lives of seven individuals.

In his statement, Stalin conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, stating that he was deeply pained by the tragic news.

“Even as continuous rescue operations were underway, it is unfortunate that seven people were trapped under the debris and lost their lives. I am deeply saddened by this incident,” said Stalin.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the Chief Minister also extended his deepest sympathies to the families affected by the disaster and announced that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh would be provided for each families of those who lost their lives in the landslide.