Begin typing your search...

    CM Stalin expresses grief over Tiruvannamalai landslide deaths, announces financial aid

    Stalin conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, stating that he was deeply pained by the tragic news.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 Dec 2024 10:02 AM IST
    CM Stalin expresses grief over Tiruvannamalai landslide deaths, announces financial aid
    X

    Visual from Tiruvannamalai landslide area; MK Stalin

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed deep sorrow following the tragic landslide in Tiruvannamalai that claimed the lives of seven individuals.

    In his statement, Stalin conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, stating that he was deeply pained by the tragic news.

    Also Read:Cylone Fengal: Four bodies recovered from landslide site in Tiruvannamalai

    “Even as continuous rescue operations were underway, it is unfortunate that seven people were trapped under the debris and lost their lives. I am deeply saddened by this incident,” said Stalin.

    Also Read:Udhay announces Rs 5 lakh to kin of Tiruvannamalai landslide victims

    According to a Maalaimalar report, the Chief Minister also extended his deepest sympathies to the families affected by the disaster and announced that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh would be provided for each families of those who lost their lives in the landslide.

    MK Stalinlandslide tragedyLandslide victimsTiruvannamalai landslide
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick