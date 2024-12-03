Udhay announces Rs 5 lakh to kin of Tiruvannamalai landslide victims

CHENNAI: Visiting the grief-stricken VOC Nagar in Tiruvannamalai, where seven persons, including a few children, were killed in a landslide, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday announced Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the seven deceased.

He said that the government expected the seven persons to be somehow rescued.

Talking to media persons after inspecting the rescue works in the company of PWD minister E V Velu there, Udhayanidhi said, “We expected that there would be good news. And somehow, the seven people would be rescued.” Adding that the bodies of four of the six trapped persons were rescued in the evening, Udhayanidhi said. “The Chief Minister has issued orders to disburse Rs 5 lakh each as compensation to the families of the seven deceased persons. We have advised the district collector to hand it over to them (families) before tomorrow (Tuesday) evening.”