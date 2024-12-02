Cylone Fengal: Four bodies recovered from landslide site in Tiruvannamalai

Begin typing your search...

    DTNEXT Bureau|2 Dec 2024 9:06 PM IST
    Rescue operations under way in landslide-hit Tiruvannamalai (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: The rescue workers engaged at the landslide location in Tiruvannamalai had recovered four bodies by Monday evening. “Four bodies were recovered and the rest of the operation will be completed soon,” a senior police official said on Monday night.

    According to the police at least seven people were trapped under the landslide debris. Of the victims, five are children and two adults. Police have not identified the bodies.

    Among the trapped are a couple and their two children. The family and other children were buried under the debris of a landslide that happened at VOC Nagar on the slope of Annamalaiyar hills during the heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Fengal on Sunday evening.

    Police identified the trapped as Rajkumar, 32, his wife Meena, 26, their children Gautham, 9 and Iniya, 7. Others are Maha, 12, Vinodhini, 14 and Ramya, 12.

    The rescue operation is hindered by the continuous rains at the location.

    Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin is expected to visit the landslide location on Monday night.

    DTNEXT Bureau

