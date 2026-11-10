Centre seeks Governor’s report on TN law and order amid murder spree

CHENNAI: The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on the State’s law and order situation, amid growing concerns over a spate of murders and mounting political criticism of the TVK government, sources in New Delhi said.

The Ministry is understood to have sought the Governor’s assessment of the recent incidents of violent crime and the measures taken by the State administration to maintain public order.

The reported communication comes at a politically sensitive juncture, with the issue of public safety increasingly dominating the discourse in Tamil Nadu. The grapevine in the national capital suggests that the Centre is keenly watching the developments in Tamil Nadu.