Centre seeks Governor’s report on TN law and order amid murder spree

CHENNAI: The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on the State’s law and order situation, amid growing concerns over a spate of murders and mounting political criticism of the TVK government, sources in New Delhi said.
The Ministry is understood to have sought the Governor’s assessment of the recent incidents of violent crime and the measures taken by the State administration to maintain public order.
The reported communication comes at a politically sensitive juncture, with the issue of public safety increasingly dominating the discourse in Tamil Nadu. The grapevine in the national capital suggests that the Centre is keenly watching the developments in Tamil Nadu.
The immediate trigger is the series of murders reported across the State during Deepavali on November 8 and in the early hours of the following day. The victims included a Special Sub-Inspector of Police in Theni, whose death following an assault by a group of youths has further intensified concerns over the safety of even those entrusted with maintaining law and order.
The developments have given the Opposition fresh ammunition to target Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who also holds the Home portfolio. Opposition parties including the BJP have accused the government of failing to rein in violent crime and ensure public safety.