Tamil Nadu 'urging' Centre for Coimbatore, Madurai Metro Rail

CHENNAI: The State government, during its Interim Budget for 2026–27, highlighted that it has 'continuously' urged the Union government to reconsider the decision for the approval of Metro Rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai.
As in November last year, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) suggested exploring alternative modes of transport, such as Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), instead of Metro Rail for these districts.
The Ministry had stated that the two TN cities lack the mandated 20 lakh population to roll out the Metro Rail projects. The ministry's is based on the 2011 census, the State argues.
Additionally, the interim budget report clarified that it has approved Metro Rail projects from Chennai Airport to Kilambakkam; from Koyambedu to Avadi via Pattabiram; and from Poonamallee to Sunguvarchathiram via Sriperumbudur.
The projects have been recommended to the Union government for financial assistance.
