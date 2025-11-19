Centre rejects Madurai, Coimbatore Metro Rail projects, suggests BRTS

CHENNAI: The Union government has rejected Tamil Nadu’s project proposal for Metro Rail construction in Coimbatore and Madurai, citing a lower population in these regions than required.

As per sources from the State government, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had suggested exploring the possibility of an alternative mode of transport, such as Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), instead of Metro Rail for these districts.

A top official of the government told DT Next, “The ministry has suggested exploring the possibility of going for an alternative mode of transport instead of Metro Rail in Coimbatore and Madurai. However, by keeping the future demands and requirements in mind, we’ll justify the need for Metro Rail.”

In a letter dated to the government recently, the Ministry had stated that the two cities lacked the mandated 20 lakh population to roll out the Metro Rail project. However, it has also considered the 2011-Census to argue their case of these regions not meeting the necessary population.

The letter stated that the population of Coimbatore was 15.84 lakh and that of Madurai was only 15 lakh as per 2011-Census. However, as per Metro Rail policy 2017, cities must have a population of 20 lakh or more to start a mass transit system including Metro Rail system.

“For these cities, cost-effective urban transport like BRTS are better suited. Hence, DPRs have been returned,” the letter added.

However, as per official Metro Rail documents, it’s to be noted that Thane Metro Rail has 18.41 lakh, Agra has 15.85 lakh, Bhopal has 17 lakh and Patna has 16.8 lakh population, all as per the 2011-Census.