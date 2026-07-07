CEA asks DISCOMs to gear up for summer, prevent power cuts

In a communication to principal secretaries and energy secretaries of states and Union Territories, CEA Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad said that while India has significantly strengthened its power generation capacity and transmission network over the years, several states continue to witness load shedding during summer due to weaknesses in the distribution network rather than a shortage of electricity.

The advisory said overloaded distribution transformers and feeders, inadequate transformer capacity at substations, ageing equipment, voltage issues, delayed network augmentation and poor preventive maintenance were among the major causes of summer power outages. It also pointed to underestimation of demand growth, lack of scientific load forecasting and failure to account for the increasing electricity consumption of consumers who install high-load appliances such as air conditioners without upgrading their sanctioned load.