Public ire-hit TNPDCL hikes outsourced workers' wages, ramps up manpower amid outage complaints

CHENNAI: Facing criticism over recurring power outages across Chennai and its suburbs, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has taken several measures to beef up its manpower, including increasing the wages of outsourced field workers and sanctioning additional manpower across distribution circles in North Chennai, particularly Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Perambur constituency, to strengthen maintenance and speed up power restoration.
The move comes after power outages reported in several parts of the city and its outskirts since the last week of May sparked protests by residents, many of whom took to the streets at night demanding immediate restoration of supply. Electricity Resources Minister R Nirmalkumar had attributed the outages to weaknesses in the power distribution network, shortage of field staff and acts of sabotage at certain locations.
Following the public backlash, TNPDCL also started publishing daily details of power outages, including the duration of interruptions and the reasons behind them, in an effort to improve transparency.
In a memo issued on July 2, TNPDCL said the revised wages and additional manpower would be applicable for 45 days from June 2 to July 16, replacing an earlier order issued in May.
The utility has increased the daily wage for outsourced workers from Rs 766 to Rs 965. With the addition of the employer's 13% EPF contribution, 1% provision for personal protective equipment (PPE), 2% contractor overhead, and 18% GST, the rate payable to contractors has been fixed at Rs 1,324 per worker per day.
Officials said the enhanced remuneration is intended to attract skilled manpower and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply while improving the utility's response to outages during the peak summer season.
TNPDCL has also approved a revised manpower deployment pattern based on operational requirements. High-load sections, including Vyasarpadi, MKB Nagar, Krishnamoorthy Nagar, KKD Nagar, MR Nagar, Madhavaram-I, Sembium, Kodungaiyur, Gandhi Nagar, Perambur East, Villivakkam, ICF, Ayanavaram, Tagore Nagar, SIDCO Nagar and Rajaji Nagar, can engage up to 30 additional workers each. Most of them fall in the Perambur, Villivakkam, and Kolathur Assembly constituencies.
Other sections in Chennai and Kancheepuram regions have been permitted to engage 10 additional workers each, while hill sections such as the Nilgiris, Yercaud, Kodaikanal, and Thalavady can deploy eight workers each. The remaining operation and maintenance sections across the State have been allowed to engage six workers each.
The corporation has also directed section officers to maintain detailed records of manpower deployment and utilisation, while superintending engineers have been asked to submit weekly progress reports to the headquarters. The utility warned that any deviation from the prescribed accounting, billing and tender procedures would invite strict action.