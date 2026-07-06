Public ire-hit TNPDCL hikes outsourced workers' wages, ramps up manpower amid outage complaints

The move comes after power outages reported in several parts of the city and its outskirts since the last week of May sparked protests by residents, many of whom took to the streets at night demanding immediate restoration of supply. Electricity Resources Minister R Nirmalkumar had attributed the outages to weaknesses in the power distribution network, shortage of field staff and acts of sabotage at certain locations.

Following the public backlash, TNPDCL also started publishing daily details of power outages, including the duration of interruptions and the reasons behind them, in an effort to improve transparency.



In a memo issued on July 2, TNPDCL said the revised wages and additional manpower would be applicable for 45 days from June 2 to July 16, replacing an earlier order issued in May.



The utility has increased the daily wage for outsourced workers from Rs 766 to Rs 965. With the addition of the employer's 13% EPF contribution, 1% provision for personal protective equipment (PPE), 2% contractor overhead, and 18% GST, the rate payable to contractors has been fixed at Rs 1,324 per worker per day.



Officials said the enhanced remuneration is intended to attract skilled manpower and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply while improving the utility's response to outages during the peak summer season.