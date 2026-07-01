Cadre happy over betrayers' exit, says EPS at women's wing meet

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday reportedly told the party's women's wing functionaries that cadres were 'happy and energised' by the exit of 'betrayers', as senior leaders SP Velumani and Natham R Viswanathan skipped the consultative meeting in Chennai amid the party's deepening internal crisis, according to sources.
The consultative meeting of the AIADMK women's wing, chaired by Palaniswami at the party headquarters, discussed organisational activities and measures to strengthen the party ahead of future political programmes.
According to sources present at the meeting, Palaniswami urged office-bearers to intensify efforts to expand the women's wing, enrol more women into the party, and publicise the welfare measures implemented for women during the AIADMK regime.
The boycott comes days after nine senior functionaries, including eight MLAs led by Velumani and Viswanathan, declined to accept organisational responsibilities restored by the party leadership, exposing growing differences over the AIADMK's post-election strategy.
Party sources also acknowledged a relatively poor turnout at the meeting. Unlike during the tenure of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, when women's wing meetings would draw packed gatherings at the party headquarters, a little over 200 women attended the meeting and assembled across the party office premises on Wednesday.
Sources said Palaniswami sought to reassure party workers, stating that cadres were "happy and energised because betrayers are leaving the party". He is also learnt to have said that the AIADMK functioned democratically and remained a united movement bringing together people from all castes and religions.
Referring to MLAs who have resigned from the AIADMK and joined the ruling TVK, Palaniswami reportedly questioned the government's legitimacy, saying those elected on the AIADMK's Two Leaves symbol had switched allegiance after securing victory. He also questioned the moral authority of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to continue heading the government after such defections, sources added.