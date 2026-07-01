Cadre happy over betrayers' exit, says EPS at women's wing meet

The consultative meeting of the AIADMK women's wing, chaired by Palaniswami at the party headquarters, discussed organisational activities and measures to strengthen the party ahead of future political programmes.

According to sources present at the meeting, Palaniswami urged office-bearers to intensify efforts to expand the women's wing, enrol more women into the party, and publicise the welfare measures implemented for women during the AIADMK regime.