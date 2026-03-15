Congress accepted 28 seats in DMK alliance in larger interest of Tamil Nadu, says Selvaperunthagai

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Selvaperunthagai said the Congress high command had demanded 41 Assembly constituencies during alliance negotiations. However, considering the larger goal of safeguarding the interests of the people and the State, the party accepted 28 seats with satisfaction after securing three additional constituencies.

His remarks come a day after CPM State secretary P Shanmugam stated that the Congress had negotiated and obtained three additional seats and indicated that his party too would seek more seats.