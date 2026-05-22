EC announces Rajya Sabha bypoll in Tamil Nadu following C Ve Shanmugam’s resignation

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India has announced a by-election to one Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu following the resignation of C Ve Shanmugam of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
Shanmugam’s term in the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to continue till June 29, 2028.
According to the notification issued by the Election Commission, the process for filing nominations will commence on June 1, while the last date for submission of nomination papers is June 8.
Scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 9 and candidates can withdraw their nominations till June 11.
If required, polling will be conducted on June 18.
Political observers said the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which currently has 107 MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, is in a position to secure the vacant Rajya Sabha seat with the support of alliance parties.
If elected, it would mark the first entry of the 22-month-old party into the Rajya Sabha.