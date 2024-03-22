BJP, TMC and DMDK releases candidates' list; Raadhika,Vijaya Prabhakaran to contest from Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: The ruling BJP on Friday released its fourth list of candidates' for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, including the Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

According to the release issued by the BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, sitting BJP minister of Puducherry Union Territory, A Namassivayam will be contesting in Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency.

"Pon V Balaganapathy will be fielded from Tiruvallur (SC) constituency. RC Paul Kanagaraj from Chennai North, A Ashwathaman from Tiruvannamalai, KP Ramalingam from Namakkal, AP Muruganandam from Tiruppur, K Vasantharajan from Pollachi, VV Senthilnathan from Karur, P karthiyayini from Chidambaram (SC), SGM Ramesh from Nagapattinam (SC), Karuppu aliens M Muruganandam from Thanjavur, Devanathan Yadav of India Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam from Sivaganga, Raama Sreenivasan from Madurai, Raadhika Sarathkumar from Virudhunagar, B John Pandian of Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam from Tenkasi (SC) are the candidates who will be fielded in Lotus symbol in Tamil Nadu for the April 19 LS polls, " a release read.



The BJP on Thursday released nine candidates for Tamil Nadu for the coming Parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, BJP's Central Election Committee also announced that VS Nanthini will be fielded from Vilavancode Assembly constituency for the April 19 bye-elections.

The BJP's ally and the partner of NDA, Tamil Maanila Congress (M) also announced candidates for two Lok Sabha seats.

According to GK Vasan, president of TMC, P Vijayakumar, district president of Erode will be fielded from Erode LS constituency and VN Venugopal will be fielded from Sriperumbudur LS constituency.

He further informed that the candidate for Thoothukudi LS constituency will be announced on March 24, Sunday after consulting with his Thoothukudi district functionaries.

On their part, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Friday announced their candidates for the five Lok Sabha constituencies, contesting in the AIADMK-led alliance for the April 19 parliamentary elections.

According to the DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, her son V Vijaya Prabhakar will be contesting in Virudhunagar constituency and P Parthasarathy from Chennai Central, K Nallathambi from Tiruvallur (SC), P Sivakozhunthu from Cuddalore, P Sivanesan from Thanjavur.

The DMDK is contesting the April 19 Lok Sabha polls with the Murasu symbol in the AIADMK-led alliance.