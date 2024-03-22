LS Polls: DMDK announces candidates list; Vijaya Prabhakar stands in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Friday announces the candidates for the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

Accordingly, Vijaya Prabhakar, the son of late Actor Vijayakanth is to contest for the first time from Virudhunagar in AIADMK alliance.

Here is the candidates list:

1.Virudhunagar- Vijaya Prabhakar

2.Central Chennai- P Parthasarathy

3.Tiruvallur(Reserved)- A Nallathambi

4.Thanjavur- Sivanesan

5.Cuddalore- Sivakolunthu

As reported earlier, AIADMK made an alliance with DMDK for the Lok Sabha elections by allocating five seats.