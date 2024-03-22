Begin typing your search...
LS Polls: DMDK announces candidates list; Vijaya Prabhakar stands in Virudhunagar
Accordingly, Vijaya Prabhakar, the son of late Actor Vijayakanth is to contest for the first time from Virudhunagar in AIADMK alliance.
CHENNAI: The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Friday announces the candidates for the upcoming Parliamentary elections.
Accordingly, Vijaya Prabhakar, the son of late Actor Vijayakanth is to contest for the first time from Virudhunagar in AIADMK alliance.
Also Read: LS polls: Vijayakanth’s son files nomination to contest from Virudhunagar
Here is the candidates list:
1.Virudhunagar- Vijaya Prabhakar
2.Central Chennai- P Parthasarathy
3.Tiruvallur(Reserved)- A Nallathambi
4.Thanjavur- Sivanesan
5.Cuddalore- Sivakolunthu
As reported earlier, AIADMK made an alliance with DMDK for the Lok Sabha elections by allocating five seats.
Next Story