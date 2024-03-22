Begin typing your search...

LS Polls: DMDK announces candidates list; Vijaya Prabhakar stands in Virudhunagar

Accordingly, Vijaya Prabhakar, the son of late Actor Vijayakanth is to contest for the first time from Virudhunagar in AIADMK alliance.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 March 2024 10:31 AM GMT
LS Polls: DMDK announces candidates list; Vijaya Prabhakar stands in Virudhunagar
X

(L) Vijaya Prabhakar; DMDK Head Quarters

CHENNAI: The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Friday announces the candidates for the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

Accordingly, Vijaya Prabhakar, the son of late Actor Vijayakanth is to contest for the first time from Virudhunagar in AIADMK alliance.

Also Read: LS polls: Vijayakanth’s son files nomination to contest from Virudhunagar

Here is the candidates list:

1.Virudhunagar- Vijaya Prabhakar

2.Central Chennai- P Parthasarathy

3.Tiruvallur(Reserved)- A Nallathambi

4.Thanjavur- Sivanesan

5.Cuddalore- Sivakolunthu

As reported earlier, AIADMK made an alliance with DMDK for the Lok Sabha elections by allocating five seats.

TamilnaduLS PollsLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha pollsDMDKDMDK candidates listAIADMK allianceVijaya Prabhakar
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X