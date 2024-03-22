LS polls: TMC leader GK Vasan announces candidates list

CHENNAI: Tamil Maanila Congress (M) president GK Vasan on Friday announced candidates for two Lok Sabha constituencies allocated to the party in the BJP-led NDA.

P Vijayakumar will field from Erode constituency and VN Venugopal will field from Sriperumbudur.

Vasan also added that the candidate for Thoothukudi constituency will be announced on Sunday, March 24.