LS polls: TMC leader GK Vasan announces candidates list

Vasan also added that the candidate for Thoothukudi constituency will be announced on Sunday, March 24.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 March 2024 7:14 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Tamil Maanila Congress (M) president GK Vasan on Friday announced candidates for two Lok Sabha constituencies allocated to the party in the BJP-led NDA.

P Vijayakumar will field from Erode constituency and VN Venugopal will field from Sriperumbudur.

Vasan also added that the candidate for Thoothukudi constituency will be announced on Sunday, March 24.

