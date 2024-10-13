Bagmati Exp accident: Rail traffic on main line near Chennai restored in record time

CHENNAI: The train traffic on the main line in Kavarapettai section, which was affected by the accident involving Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express and a stationary good train, was restored for rail traffic, said the Southern Railway.

ALSO READ: HIGHLIGHTS | Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express rams into stationary goods train near Chennai; all passengers rescued

Getting the stretch operational was the most important priority for Railways, as it is the major link between Chennai and north India via Andhra Pradesh.

The second DN line was made track-fit by 7 am, while the overhead equipment works (OHE) were completed by 8 am and signalling reconnection finished by 8.30 am.

ALSO READ: Diversion of trains due to Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express accident announced; check details

Dr MGR Chennai Central - Shalimar Coromandel Express (Train No. 12842) passed through the accident site at 9.08 am on October 13, marking the restoration of mainline operations in record time.

Meanwhile, work on the suburban railway lines is still ongoing. Special suburban services will continue to operate from Chennai Central suburban railway station to Minjur as they did on Saturday, and will continue until further notice, said the zonal railway.

ALSO READ: Exclusive | Data logger at Kavarapettai station reveals ‘failure’ within 7 min

Meanwhile, special services are being operated between Sulurupetta and Gummidipoodi until further advice, it added.