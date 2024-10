Diversion of trains due to Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express accident announced; check details

CHENNAI: Several express trains are diverted due to Train accident of Train No.12578 Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express at Kavaraipettai in Chennai Division on Friday there are the changes in the pattern of train services, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 12759 Tambaram - Hyderabad Express scheduled to leave at 5.30 pm on Saturday will run via diverted route of Chennai Beach, Arakkonam and Renigunta duly skipping stoppage at Sulurupetta and Nayudupetta.

Train No 12840 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Howrah Mail scheduled to leave at 7.00 pm on Saturday will run via diverted route of Arakkonam, Renigunta and Gudur.

Train No 12666 Kanniyakumari - Howrah SF Express that left Kanniyakumari on Saturday will run via diverted route of Arakkonam, Renigunta and Gudur.

Train No 18190 Ernakulam – Tatanagar Express that left Ernakulam Jn on Saturday will run via diverted route of Melpakkam, Arakkonam North and Renigunta duly skipping stoppage at Arakkonam and Perambur.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani

Train No 03326 Coimbatore – Dhanbad Express Special that left Coimbatore Jn on Saturday will run via diverted route of Melpakkam, Arakkonam North and Renigunta duly skipping stoppage at Perambur. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani.

Train No 12621 Dr MGR Chennai Central – New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express scheduled to leave at 10.00 pm on Saturday will run via diverted route of Arakkonam, Renigunta and Gudur.

Train No 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express Special that left Alappuzha Jn on Saturday will run via diverted route of Melpakkam, Arakkonam North and Renigunta duly skipping stoppage at Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, Perambur, Dr MGR Chennai Central, Sulurupetta and Nayudupetta. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani.

Train No 22646 Kochuveli – Indore Ahilyanagari Express that left Kochuveli Jn on Saturday will run via diverted route of Melpakkam, Arakkonam North and Renigunta duly skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central. Additional stoppage will be provided at Tiruttani, added the statement.