Anna varsity sexual assault: Seeman, NTK cadre arrested for staging protest defying police ban

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman and several party cadres were arrested on Tuesday for defying the Greater Chennai City Police and staging a protest over the sexual assault of an Anna University student. The police had denied permission to stage the agitation but the party said it would go ahead with the protest as planned.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the protest led by NTK leader Seeman was scheduled to happen at 10 am in Valluvar Kottam on Tuesday. But the Nungambakkam police denied permission for the protest, citing several reasons including that the event is expected to attract a much larger crowd than what the party claimed in its application, which would cause traffic disruption and public inconvenience.

However, the party decided to go ahead with the protest as planned despite the denial of permission.

Gnanasekaran, a 37-year-old roadside biryani vendor, was arrested by the Kotturpuram AWPS on December 25 for the sexual assault of the college student inside the university campus on Monday.