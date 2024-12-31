Anna University sexual assault case: Annamalai calls on Governor, seeks fair probe

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai called on Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan on Monday, urging him to ensure a fair and impartial investigation into the recent sexual assault case that has sparked widespread outrage.

Annamalai's meeting with the Governor came on the heels of a visit by TVK president Vijay and a fact-finding team from the National Commission for Women.

The BJP leader also welcomed Vijay's meeting with the Governor and emphasised the need for collective action from all political parties in condemning the DMK government's alleged attempts to sabotage the investigation.

"The DMK government's handling of this sensitive case has been utterly appalling," Annamalai said in a statement.

"We demand a thorough and unbiased probe, and we will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of justice for the victim and her family, " he noted.

Also Read: Anna University sexual assault: Such cases rising, no point seeking answers from government, says Vijay

Also Read: Police seek 10-day custody of accused in Anna University sexual assault case

Also Read: Annamalai praises AIADMK for highlighting Anna Univ sexual assault case