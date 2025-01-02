Anna University sexual assault: Thiruma insists on fair investigation, asks govt to ensure students' safety

CHENNAI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday demanded stern action against those involved in Anna University sexual assault case and said the authorities should give utmost importance to the safety and security of hostel students.

The government should ensure a fair investigation and bring whoever involved in the sexual assault case before the law of the land, said Thirumavalavan. He was responding to a question on the alleged accomplice of the main accused Gnanasekaran. After reports said the accused spoke to a person over the phone, whom he called ‘Sir’, the AIADMK organised a state-wide protest asking “Who is that sir?”

On the arrest of political leaders, including Sowmiya Anbumani of PMK and Seeman of NTK for resorting to protest over the issue, Thirumavalavan said the government should give permission to the opposition parties to hold a protest. However, he added that politicising the sensitive issue would divert the attention from the key issues, including the safety of the students and welfare of the survivor.

