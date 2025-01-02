Anna University sexual assault: PMK’s Sowmiya Anbumani arrested for staging protest

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Sowmiya Anbumani and other functionaries of the party were arrested for attempting to stage a protest defying police restrictions on Thursday, according to Daily Thanthi.

When the Chennai police refused permission to stage the protest, the PMK decided to go ahead with the agitation as planned.

Learning this, more than 300 police personnel were deployed at Valluvar Kottam where the protest was to be held.

As soon as the party members led by Sowmiya hit the street, the police arrested and removed them immediately.

The PMK women’s wing had announced the protest over the sexual assault of a student of the Anna University.

