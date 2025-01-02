Anna Univ sexual assault case: Third party security audit of campuses

In view of the recent sexual assault inside the Anna University campus, the state government has directed that all the universities and colleges that have the campus system should conduct a third-party security audit of their premises.

The decision was made after the Higher Education Department held a meeting with all the vice-chancellors and college principals in the state. The other key decisions include provision of technology-backed biometric systems to regulate outsiders like electricians, canteen workers, water delivery persons, plumbers, contract and construction workers.

A senior professor from the Anna University told DT Next that the purpose of the meeting was to take safety measures at all university departments and its affiliated colleges under the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) -- Engineering, Polytechnic and Vocational colleges -- and Directorate of Collegiate Education, which regulates Arts and Science colleges.

At the meeting, the additional chief secretary of the Higher Education Department insisted that safety measures inside the campus is the need of the hour, the professor said, adding "the secretary warned that failure to take follow-up action won't be tolerated".

Pointing out that the best redressal system will be put in place and the POSH system will be established in all institutions, he said that when complaints are raised, strict and swift action has to be taken.

"Other than students and staff, no one will be allowed to enter the campus without prior permission from authorities concerned. Suspected criminals will not be allowed to enter college premises. The movement of any stranger should be identified at the earliest to prevent untoward incidents," he added.

He said universities and their affiliate colleges will be fortified by augmenting their online and offline support systems and there should be proper data backup to assess what is happening exactly.

Guidelines & suggestions

*No encroachments allowed on campuses

*No multiple exits and entrances

*Form committees like anti-drug committee

*Share vital information with police

*Patrolling at regular intervals, maintain relevant registers

*Identify and secure vulnerable spots inside campuses

*Strong action against harassments and misconducts