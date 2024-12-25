Anna University sexual assault: Action will be taken to curb such incidents, says minister Govi Chezhiaan

CHENNAI: In the wake of the sexual assault of a female engineering student on the Anna University campus on Monday night, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan assured that appropriate action would be taken to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Chezhiaan mentioned that the student from the College of Engineering, Guindy has filed a complaint, alleging sexual assault. The police are currently investigating the case, he said, emphasising that necessary steps would be taken by the university to avoid such incidents in the future.

The minister also claimed that some individuals were adding political tones to the incident, adding that under the previous government, victims were too afraid to file complaints, referring to the 2019 Pollachi sexual assault case.

Chezhiaan assured that under the DMK government, proper action would be taken, and also, the convicts would be punished by the law.

The incident that happened in the heart of Chennai sent shockwaves across the State, and triggered protests by students and stinging criticism by opposition parties and even allies of the ruling DMK.

According to police sources, the female student along with a male student were returning to the campus after attending prayers at a nearby church on Monday night when the incident happened. When they were on a secluded stretch, the accused intercepted them, taking them by surprise. After attacking the boy, the accused sexually assaulted the girl.

The police have registered a case based on the complaint of the survivor, and arrested a 37-year-old man, who sells biryani on the pavement, on Wednesday. Hunt is on to nab the other accused, sources said.

(With inputs from Bureau)