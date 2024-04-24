Allies urge DMK to book PM Modi for hate speech in election rallies

CHENNAI: Allies of the ruling DMK are mounting pressure on the state government to book Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged hate speech in election rallies.

On Wednesday, CPI-M, a key constituent of the INDIA bloc and a close ally of the DMK, organized a demonstration in the city demanding legal action against Modi for his communally loaded political speech made at a campaign rally in Rajasthan.

CPI-M state secretariat member K Kanagaraj said that the Supreme Court must initiate a suo motu case against the PM and issue directions to the Election Commission of India to initiate action.

A delegation of CPIM members led by Kanagaraj and Central Chennai district secretary G Selva lodged a complaint with Nungambakkam police against the PM.

The Marxists have hit the streets in the state a day after VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan publicly urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to initiate legal proceedings against the PM for his "hate speech".

However, the government of Chief Minister Stalin who described the PM's speech as "vile" and "highly deplorable" diversionary tactic, has yet to book any FIR against the PM anywhere in the state.

It has been reliably learnt that the DMK has no inclination to book Modi and it was content with fighting the issue politically and exposing the partisanship of the Election Commission.

DMK insiders privy to the issue reasoned that the BJP would only intend to politicise and extract electoral advantage in the northern states if they book the PM in Tamil Nadu at this juncture.



Also, exposing the inaction of the ECI and fixing the onus of the commission and the Supreme Court would be the right thing to do midway through the poll campaign, a DMK leader said on condition of anonymity.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc, mainly the DMK have called out the ECI for remaining indifferent to the PM's communally disturbing speeches.

The ECI, which initially desisted from commenting on the issue, has now stated that it was examining the issue.