Fearing defeat PM Modi whips up religious hatred, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech 'vile' and said that the PM was whipping up religious sentiments and resorting to hate speech fearing public anger against his failures.

Describing the "toxic speech" made by the PM in Rajasthan 'vile' and 'highly deplorable', Stalin, in a message posted on his 'X' page, said, "Fearing public anger against his failures, Modi has attempted to whip up religious sentiments and resorted to hate speech to avoid what seems to be an imminent defeat. Hate and discrimination are the real guarantees of Modi."

Strongly criticising the Election Commission for turning a deaf ear to the PM's blatant hate speech, the Chief Minister said that the ECI has shamelessly abandoned even a semblance of neutrality.

"The socio-economic caste census promised by the INDIA bloc is a remedy long overdue to create an egalitarian society. It is sad that the PM is twisting it and depriving socially disadvantaged communities of their due share in education, jobs, and seats of power, " Stalin added, cautioning the INDIA bloc leaders to be wary of the BJP's devious diversionary tactics. "We must firm up our commitment to exposing the miserable failures of Modi, " he added.