PM Modi did not mention Muslims anywhere, claims TN BJP

CHENNAI: State BJP on Wednesday came down heavily on the ruling DMK over their accusation against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing reporters in T Nagar, BJP State Vice President Karu Nagarajan said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not mention Islam or Muslims anywhere in his speech and claimed that Modi referred to intruders.

Taking a dig at the ruling DMK and its allies, Nagarajan said, "The opposition parties' are accusing PM Modi of speaking hate speech against Muslims just as they spread false information that if Modi comes to power, he will credit money in everyone's bank account."

"Hate propaganda in Tamil Nadu is an art for the Dravidian parties here. We (BJP) solved the 500-year-old Ram Mandir dispute. But, they (opposition) were saying that Lord Ram is their first enemy. When Udhayanidhi said that Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated like malaria and dengue, the Supreme Court condemned him. Likewise, VCK leader Thirumavalavan said it looks obscene if you look at the temple idols. Whether all this is hate speech or not? Stalin, who greets all festivals, skips greeting Hindus during Deepavali and other Hindu festivals, " Nagarajan said, adding that DMK, AIADMK all say that they are the protectors of minorities and use them as a vote bank and are trying to keep them in the dark.

He further said that there has been a huge malpractice in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls in terms of total voter turn out, the absence of names in the voter list is a farce and the saffron party is investigating the matter.