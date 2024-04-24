Hatred against Muslims ingrained in Modi's blood, says Vaiko

CHENNAI: Condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent election campaign speech, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said that hatred against muslims has been ingrained in Modi's blood.

In a statement, Vaiko said that after realising that they lost a favorable situation after the first phase of polling, BJP is trying to create religious riots to garner votes.

"As its lowest point, Modi has spewed hatred against muslims in a campaign in Rajasthan. On April 21, Modi said that Congress would redistribute wealth of Hindus to infiltrators," Vaiko recalled.

He pointed out that the hate speech of Modi has received censure across the world.

"Several democratic organizations have condemned the speech and complaints have been made to the Election Commission of India. But Modi ignored all the opposition and continued to deliver such a speech," Vaiko added.

"On April 23, Modi alleged that Congress manifesto promises to X-Ray wealth and gold jewels of Hindus and Congress will take away houses if anyone has two houses. Moreover, he also alleged that Congress reduced reservation of SC and ST in Andhra Pradesh in 2004 and gave it to muslims. He said that the Congress wished to extend it to the entire country and it tried to implement it four times between 2004 and 2010. This shows the RSS ideology of Modi," Vaiko opined.

While condemning Modi, Vaiko said the prime minister had skewed hatred against Muslims, which is ingrained in his blood. "ECI may keep a blind eye towards Modi's speeches, but people will teach him a lesson in the parliamentary elections," he added.