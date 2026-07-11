AIADMK slams Tamil Nadu CM Vijay for 'hand in gloves' remarks in Karur, alleges governance failures

Taking to X, the AIADMK on Saturday said, "The current Chief Minister Vijay, who rode to power on the heels of a tragedy that claimed 41 innocent lives, has used the derogatory term hand in gloves."

In a public meeting at Karur on Friday (July 10), the CM had attacked both the Dravidian parties, dismissing the DMK as an "evil force" and AIADMK as a "spent force".

He alleged that in every government department, both parties were working together to plunder the state under the guise of collecting party funds.

"The evil force and spent force are not separate entities, they are working hand in glove," the CM alleged and challenged them to prove otherwise in the upcoming bypolls.