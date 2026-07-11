AIADMK slams Tamil Nadu CM Vijay for 'hand in gloves' remarks in Karur, alleges governance failures

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Saturday (July 11) launched a blistering attack on the TVK government in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of "failing" the state across critical sectors, ranging from public safety to economic growth.
Taking to X, the AIADMK on Saturday said, "The current Chief Minister Vijay, who rode to power on the heels of a tragedy that claimed 41 innocent lives, has used the derogatory term hand in gloves."
In a public meeting at Karur on Friday (July 10), the CM had attacked both the Dravidian parties, dismissing the DMK as an "evil force" and AIADMK as a "spent force".
He alleged that in every government department, both parties were working together to plunder the state under the guise of collecting party funds.
"The evil force and spent force are not separate entities, they are working hand in glove," the CM alleged and challenged them to prove otherwise in the upcoming bypolls.
The AIADMK pointed out that it fought the DMK across all 234 constituencies and continues to function as a distinct, independent opposition party to this very day.
It accused the TVK of forming a government through "sheer political opportunism" by poaching the DMK’s alliance partners.
Questioning Vijay's track record, the AIADMK asked, "In the two years since you launched your party, how many people have you actually met? What people-centric politics have you discussed?"
"While you (Vijay) were busy singing in Karur, reports have emerged that a massive Rs 38,000-crore investment by Hyundai has left Tamil Nadu," said the party, challenging the TVK chief to address the economic loss.
The opposition party charged the TVK with "failing" to alleviate the daily suffering of citizens dealing with constant power cuts and a deteriorating law-and-order situation.