Actor Marimuthu's last rites to be held today at 10:30 am

CHENNAI: Popular Tamil actor-filmmaker G Marimuthu, who passed away yesterday due to a heart attack, his last rites is said to be held today at 10:30 am.

His mortal remains was carried through an ambulance on Friday from Chennai to his hometown Pasumalai, Theni district.

Earlier on Friday, his mortal remains was kept at his residence in Chennai for the members of the film fraternity, family, and friends to pay their tributes to the actor.

Marimuthu died of a heart attack while returning home after dubbing for popular Tamil TV serial.

Read: Marimuthu is a great human being: Rajinikanth

Marimuthu was a native of Pasumalai, Theni district, and was a YouTube sensation. He was a writer and an assistant to poet Vairamuthu.

He was last seen on the big screen in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'.

He also worked as an assistant director to Vasanth, Manirathinam, S J Suryah, and Seeman.

He directed two Tamil films -- 'Kannum Kannum' and 'Pulival', starring well-known actor Prasanna in both films.

He acted in more than 50 films, and some of his memorable performances include 'Vaali', 'Jeeva', 'Pariyerum Perumal', and 'Jailer', among others.

Industry sources told DT Next that Marimuthu was under financial pressure which led to his cardiac arrest.

“He is building a house in the outskirts of the city and was in need of funds to complete it. Apart from this, he was shooting for several projects without a break. These could have been the reason behind the sudden demise.”

Also Read: Udhayanidhi Stalin condoles demise of actor-filmmaker Marimuthu

He is survived by his wife Bhagyalakshmi, son Akilan, and daughter Ishwarya.

Celebrities from both the film industry and the small screen are condoling the actor's demise.