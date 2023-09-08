Udhayanidhi Stalin condoles demise of actor-filmmaker Marimuthu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday consoled the demise of popular Tamil actor and filmmaker G Marimuthu.

He took to his official X handle and tweeted, "Film director and actor Marimuthu's death is shocking and heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family, friends, film industry, and fans. #Marimuthu." (sic)

Popular film and television actor Marimuthu passed away on Friday due to a heart attack while dubbing for a popular television serial in a studio. He was 57. Marimuthu is said to have suffered an attack while dubbing for the serial.

Marimuthu was a native of Pasumalai, Theni district, and was a YouTube sensation. He was a writer and an assistant to poet Vairamuthu. He was last seen on the big screen in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer'.

He also worked as an assistant director to Vasanth, Manirathinam, S J Suryah, and Seeman. He directed two films 'Kannum Kannum' and 'Pulival'.

He acted in more than 50 films and some of his memorable performances include 'Vaali', 'Jeeva', 'Pariyerum Perumal', and 'Jailer', among others. He is survived by his wife Bhagyalakshmi, son Akilan, and daughter Ishwarya.



Celebrities both from the film industry and the small screen have been condoling the actor's demise.