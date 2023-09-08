Marimuthu is a great human being: Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth has expressed condolences for the demise of actor/director Marimuthu on Friday.



In his post in the social media platform X, the actor said, "Marimuthu is a great human being, I was shocked hearing the news of his demise, my heartfelt condolences to his family".

Popular film and television actor Marimuthu has passed away due to heart attack while dubbing on Friday. He was 57. Marimuthu is said to have suffered an attack while dubbing for his teleserial.

Celebrities both from the film industry and the small-screen have been condoling the actor's demise. In his condolence message, director Mari Selvaraj has praised the actor as a "co-operative artist with the director," and said the industry has lost a "good human being".