Actor Marimuthu dies while dubbing due to heart attack

CHENNAI: Popular film and television actor Marimuthu has passed away due to heart attack while dubbing. He was 57.

Marimuthu is said to have suffered an attack while dubbing for his teleserial, that has been generating several memes based on the role he played.

His mortal remains will be kept for public homage until this evening and would be taken to Madurai tonight.

The actor had also been a part of several movies, with his last being Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer.

Marimuthu has assisted director Vasanth in the film Aasai (1997) with Ajith Kumar and Suvalakshmi playing central roles. He has also directed two films, Kannum Kannum (2008) and Pulivaal (2014).