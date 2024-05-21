Tamil Nadu health dept sends notice to YouTuber Irfan over pre-birth gender reveal video

CHENNAI: The state health department has reportedly sent a notice seeking clarity to popular YouTuber Mohammed Irfan on Tuesday over a pre-birth gender reveal video he had posted on his channel. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the department is planning to take action against Irfan once a response is received to the notice.

Irfan and his wife, Aaliya, had recently gone to Dubai to take a sex determination test. He had announced that Aaliya was pregnant two weeks ago. He then posted a video titled 'Boy or Girl Baby? Gender Test' on his 'Irfan's view' channel, two days ago, where Aaliya is shown undergoing the prenantal sex test at a hospital in Dubai, where it is legal, unlike in India.

On Monday, Irfan posted a video from a 'gender reveal party' attended by his family and friends, where the couple announced they were having a girl. The video has now been made 'private' and is not available on his channel. While fans of the YouTuber celebrated the news, a section of people questioned it, following which the Department of Health and Family Welfare reportedly sent a notice to Irfan, seeking clarity over the pre-birth sex determination test.

Notably, in 1994, the Indian government enacted legislation banning prenatal sex testing and female genital mutilation. It is a legal offence in India to find out the sex of the foetus.

Irfan rose to fame by posting food reviews in Tamil on YouTube. In May last year, Irfan's SUV ran over a 52-year-old woman while she was crossing the GST Road. She died on the spot. A case had been filed against Irfan’s driver who was behind the wheel of the overspeeding car.

